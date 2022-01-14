Suspiciously missing Millennium Tower documents seem suspiciously missing

Documents that could shed light on causes behind San Francisco's rapidly leaning Millennium Tower either never existed, or were already reviewed by the chief engineer Ronald Hamburger. Either way, the building, and its contractors aren't turning them over to SF Supervisor Aaron Peskin.

The city now has a regulation about this sort of reporting but did not at the time of the drilling in question.

NBC Bay Area:

"I want to see that information, I want our experts to see that information — they need to produce that information," said Supervisor Aaron Peskin, referring to the now missing drilling log data from when six foundation support piles were drilled and installed back in August, when the building was sinking and tilting so fast that it prompted a halt to the fix. Peskin first pressed fix engineer Ron Hamburger about the issue during a hearing last week. "There was no requirement that they be furnished to the Department of Building Inspection," Hamburger told Peskin. "There was a submittal made to me as engineer of record. I reviewed it, returned it to the contractor as approved." City building permit director Neville Pereira backed Hamburger on that assertion, agreeing there was no city requirement in place at the time.

As usual, there is nothing to worry about here as Ronald Hamburger "reviewed it," but it seems like the data is hoped to answer a question of "where did the tons of extra grout go, and why was it needed?" It seems like Hamburger was characteristically unconcerned with the tons of extra building materials that were unexpectedly needed to fill in a huge hole in the ground below a rapidly tilting building.