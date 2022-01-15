"My Friend Dahmer" discussed on Cartoonist Kayfabe

My Friend Dahmer is a comic by Derf which tells the true story of the author's teenage friendship with American serial killer Jeffery Dahmer when the two went to middle school and high school together. Dahmer, also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, murdered 17 men and boys between 1978-1991.



The Cartoonist Kayfabe youtube channel has a great review of the 24-page version of the comic, which was later adapted into a 224-page graphic novel and then a feature film. The story follows Dahmer from age 12 to high school graduation, right before he committed his first murder This isn't a true-crime comic, but it recalls Dahmer's life as a social outcast throughout his teen years and the strange behavior he exhibited leading up to his crimes.