Woman asks Slate's Dear Prudence if she should divorce husband who shoved her face into wedding cake

A newlywed wrote to Slate's Dear Prudence to get her advice on whether or not she should divorce her husband. She explained that while she was planning the wedding with him, her "only hard-and-fast rule was that he would not rub cake in my face at the reception."

Well, at the wedding, she says her new husband "grabbed me by the back of the head and shoved my head down into it. It was planned since the cake was DESTROYED, and he had a bunch of cupcakes as backup."

She left the reception and told her husband that the marriage was over.

From Slate:

Next day I told him we were done. I am standing by that. The thing is that over the holidays EVERYONE has gotten together to tell me I should give him a second chance. That I am overreacting because of my issues (I am VERY claustrophobic after a car accident years ago, and I absolutely panicked at being shoved into a cake and held there). That I love him (even though right now I don't feel that at all), he loves me, and that means not giving up at the first hurdle. I don't want to, but everyone is so united and confident in their assurance I am making a terrible mistake that I wonder if they are right.

Prudence advice is solid: "I think what he did was a red flag about not respecting you and your wishes—to say nothing of the physical aggression—but even if it wasn't, the fact that you really didn't like it is enough."