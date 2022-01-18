Jail sued for treating COVID-19 positive detainees with ivermectin

An Arkansas jailhouse doctor apparently gave ivermectin to several inmates, claiming it was vitamins, steroids, and perhaps other things not widely known to be dangerous and unhelpful to COVID-19 patients. The detainees are suing.

NYT:

The four men — Dayman Blackburn, Julio Gonzales, Jeremiah Little and Edrick Floreal-Wooten — say in the lawsuit that after testing positive for the coronavirus in August, they were taken to the "quarantine block" of the Washington County Detention Center and given a "cocktail of drugs" twice a day by Dr. Robert Karas, who runs Karas Correctional Health, the jail's health provider.

The complaint, filed this month in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas, says that the men took the drugs — which Dr. Karas told them consisted of vitamins, antibiotics and steroids — unaware that they were actually ingesting ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug commonly used for livestock that the Food and Drug Administration has warned should not be taken for Covid-19.