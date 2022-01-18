An undersea volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami struck Tonga, cutting lines of communication and leaving everyone in the dark about the extent of the damage and loss of life. Here's one of the most alarming examples of footage to emerge so far, capturing the shockwave. Headphones off, volume down!
Tonga shockwave caught on film
