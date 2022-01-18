I have absolutely had days a lot like, but not quite as "Aw, f*ck!" as this:
Watch as a gentleman calmly accepts an outcome
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
Forced by shortages to sell chipless ink cartridges, Canon tells customers how to bypass DRM warnings
Printer ink company Canon was forced by the silicon shortage to sell cartridges without the DRM chips used to dissuade customers from using third-party tanks. Accordingly, it is reportedly telling customers how to bypass its "genuine" ink bullshit. (translation) We value you as a customer and a constant user of Canon products. Due to the… READ THE REST
Retiring "Lena", the Playboy nude used to calibrate imaging tech
Losing Lena is a 2-minute film about a nude photograph from a 1972 issue of Playboy, an image often used by software and hardware developers as a test card. It's long past time to retire it. It's a poor-quality photograph no good for its overt use, and its covert use—sneaking a nude into the workflow—highlights… READ THE REST
Big names flee Consumer Electronics Show as Omicron variant bites
The Consumer Electronics Show, where some 100,000 industry and media folk mingle as they coo over next year's gadgets, is still scheduled for early January 2022. But many big names have pulled out and the shelves are beginning to look threadbare. The latest to withdraw are chip maker AMD and PC manufacturer MSI. Amazon, Facebook,… READ THE REST
Illuminate your meetings and chats with 70% off these ring lights
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Nothing shines a light, so to speak, on a poor work-from-home setup quite like being the dimmest silhouette in a jam-packed Zoom meeting. More than ever before, being able to properly light yourself… READ THE REST
Achieve your new year health goals with this customized $20 bundle
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Are you entering the new year with nutrition and body goals, but don't know where to start? You're not alone and there's a solution with this bundle of health and weight… READ THE REST
This Indiegogo-funded massage gun is exactly what your sore muscles are screaming for
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The New Year has come and gone, and your resolution to eat healthier and get in shape is in full effect. But with extra visits to the gym and physical activity comes sore,… READ THE REST