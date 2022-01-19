Hamptons billionaires won't let millionaires use the airport

Could someone start a GoFundMe for the millionaires who won't be able to fly chartered jets and helicopters to the East Hampton Town Airport any longer? The town board announced it would be closing the airport at the end of February. When it reopens just days later under private control, only "the ultra-rich who own their own aircraft" will likely be allowed to use the airport, according to The New York Post:

Critics say the slick move will effectively leave the posh area's average Joe millionaires who don't own aircraft in a lurch while catering to local more influential billionaires — and addressing financial concerns.

A source with knowledge of the plan told The Post that the board is set to ban commercial flights at the "new" airport, meaning only privately owned aircrafts could land there. The move means no chartered jets, no helicopters that sell seats to individuals and no rented seaplanes.