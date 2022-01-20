A gentleman told Jordan Klepper he had just gotten out of a cult, and then stuck his own head right up his ass. Turns out he did not actually get out of that cult.
Jordan Klepper can't help but laugh at this 'Stop the Steal' cultist
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- daily show
Matt Gaetz and a bunch of Qnuts feature in Jordan Klepper's January 6th visit to DC
Apparently, people have learned nothing. The Daily Show sent Jordan Klepper back to Washington DC for January 6th, 2022 and the folks he met seem to only have deepened their beliefs in a grand conspiracy. His questions for Matt Gaetz, however, were spot on. Hey Matt Gaetz, if you're going to reenact the events of… READ THE REST
Daily Show offers an ad for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' "Club Vax"
The Daily Show lampoons Flordia Gov. Ron DeSantis's efforts to vaccinate his donors. READ THE REST
Fox News hypocrisy supercut
Fox News personalities have an extraordinarily short memory and also think you do too. Thanks to the Daily Show you don't even have to put your recollections to work, they show just how manipulative and biased the trolls of Fox News are–again–for the millionth time. Watch the right-wingers accuse the mainstream media of gushing and… READ THE REST
Create amazing beats faster with EasySplitter Pro Vocal Remover
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Do you love sampling and making your own music? Do you create karaoke songs for your friends? It can be a huge pain getting the vocals out of a song manually… READ THE REST
Improve your pet's health with this easy and painless intolerance test
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. While itching can be a sign of many health conditions seen in pets, one of the most common reasons a dog or cat will be relentlessly itching and biting at their skin is allergies. But… READ THE REST
Take cyberspace back from thieves for just $39.99.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The tools to keep yourself safe online are pretty well known: antivirus programs, VPNs, and password managers are all used by millions to protect their data. But what about the data that you've… READ THE REST