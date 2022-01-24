Does this incredible photo show an alien tractor beam or a ray of light from God?

This astonishing image was taken from the Zigana Gumuskayak ski resort in northeastern Turkey's Pontic Mountains. Witnesses claim the incredible phenomena was visible for several hours. It's difficult to determine whether this is an alien tractor beam or perhaps a ray of light delivered by God from heaven. Some might have us believe that it's just a vivid crepuscular ray, but we know the truth. From Wikipedia:

Crepuscular rays or "God rays" are sunbeams that originate when the sun is just below the horizon, during twilight hours. Crepuscular rays are noticeable when the contrast between light and dark is most obvious. Crepuscular comes from the Latin word "crepusculum", meaning twilight. Crepuscular rays usually appear orange because the path through the atmosphere at sunrise and sunset passes through up to 40 times as much air as rays from a high midday sun. Particles in the air scatter short wavelength light (blue and green) through Rayleigh scattering much more strongly than longer wavelength yellow and red light.