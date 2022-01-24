Strange 1993 video showing different hairstyles on the same person looks like a 1980s experimental film

Styles On Video was apparently a service that would show how you'd look with a variety of different hairstyles. The resulting VHS tape reminds me of a 1980s experimental film even though this was made in the early 1990s.
(via r/ObscureMedia)
