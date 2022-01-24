Texas Walmart shopper tries to buy a baby boy from his mother for $500,000

A Texas Walmart shopper found just what she was looking for while waiting in the check-out line — a blonde, blue-eyed baby. When she offered his mother $250,000 to purchase the one-year-old boy, the mother said no. So the woman screamed, saying she really wanted him, and upped her offer to $500,000. But the stubborn mother wouldn't give in.

From MSN:

The police, after reviewing footage from Walmart, said the video appeared to confirm the mother's story, according to outlet.

The mom waited for the woman, who was later identified as Rebecca Lanette Taylor, and another person Taylor was with to leave the store before heading to the parking lot, where she was confronted once again. …

"Taylor began screaming at (the mom), saying if she wouldn't take $250,000 for him, then she would give her $500,000 because she wanted him and she was going to take him," the police report stated, according to the newspaper.

The mom, who was with her 1-year-old and another child, locked her children in her car, while Taylor stood behind a black SUV parked next to it. Police said Taylor kept saying she wanted to purchase the baby before eventually leaving in the SUV.