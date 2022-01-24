The full story behind Deep Purple's "Smoke on the Water"

You know that warhorse of a riff. You know something about Frank Zappa and the Mothers having the best place in town and about some stupid with a flare gun burning the place to the ground. But if you're like the majority of listeners, that's likely all you know about Deep Purple's 1972 rock anthem, "Smoke on the Water."

In this episode of Produce Like a Pro, Warren tells the full story of how "Smoke on the Water" came about (e.g. it was largely an after-thought, added to fill needed space on Machine Head), how it was composed, the story behind those infamous lyrics, and the lasting impact that the song has had.

