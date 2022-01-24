When one-term, twice-impeached, ex-president Donald Trump needs a confidence boost, he steps out from the shadows of his Mar-a-Lago restaurant and simply asks diners to give him a round of applause. And like a live sit-com audience, the star-struck diners clap on demand, earning themselves a lackluster thumbs up. Here's the routine, posted on Twitter by PatriotTakes:
Watch Trump ask Mar-a-Lago diners to clap for him in cringe-worthy video
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- empty praise
Get $400 off a YogaWorks 1-year subscription for online classes
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. With the ongoing pandemic, working from home and at home workouts have become the new norm in our lives. What better way to unwind and escape everyday stress than with access… READ THE REST
Spark your taste buds with this $100 Drinkmate Water and Soda Maker
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Do you hate the taste of water, or lack thereof, so much that you have to force yourself to drink it? Well, it turns out you aren't alone, and the solution to a… READ THE REST
Add some vintage class to your outfit with over $800 off this beautiful watch
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. When it comes to finishing an outfit with a classic and classy touch, there's still nothing that beats a watch. Everybody has a phone with the time on it, so perhaps… READ THE REST