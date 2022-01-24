Watch Trump ask Mar-a-Lago diners to clap for him in cringe-worthy video

Carla Sinclair

When one-term, twice-impeached, ex-president Donald Trump needs a confidence boost, he steps out from the shadows of his Mar-a-Lago restaurant and simply asks diners to give him a round of applause. And like a live sit-com audience, the star-struck diners clap on demand, earning themselves a lackluster thumbs up. Here's the routine, posted on Twitter by PatriotTakes: