While browsing through her spam folder, woman finds email about $3 million prize

Spam folders are minefields of malware, phishing attempts, and scams. But a few days ago a woman in Michigan was going through her spam folder to look for a certain email and came across an unexpected email informing her that she'd won $3 million in the state lottery. She checked on the lottery website and she learned that she was indeed a winner.

From Michigan Lottery Connect:

Laura Spears, 55, matched the five white balls – 02-05-30-46-61 – in the Dec. 31, 2021, drawing to win a $1 million prize. Thanks to the Megaplier, the prize was multiplied to $3 million. She bought her winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

"I saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting pretty high, so I got on my account and bought a ticket," said Spears. "A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account.

"That's when I saw an email from the Lottery saying I had won a prize. I couldn't believe what I was reading, so I logged in to my Lottery account to confirm the message in the email. It's all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million!"