Unvaccinated Boston man denied a heart transplant

Vaccination against COVID-19 is now a requirement for organ transplants at Brigham and Women's Hospital and many, many others across the United States. The danger of contracting COVID-19 is so great that hospitals can not take the risk.

CBS Boston:

The family says he was at the front of the line to receive a transplant but because he has not received the COVID-19 vaccination he is no longer eligible according to hospital policy. And Ferguson says his son refuses to get the shot.

"It's kind of against his basic principles, he doesn't believe in it. It's a policy they are enforcing and so because he won't get the shot, they took him off the list of a heart transplant," Ferguson said.

Brigham and Women's released a statement saying, "And like many other transplant programs in the United States – the COVID-19 vaccine is one of several vaccines and lifestyle behaviors required for transplant candidates in the Mass General Brigham system in order to create both the best chance for a successful operation and also the patient's survival after transplantation."