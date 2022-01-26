Author and physician Eric Topol made a chart using data from the CDC COVID-19 Response Epidemiology Task Force that shows how much more you are likely to die from Covd if you don't get vaccinated. @OurWorldinData redrew the chart to make it look prettier:
How to reduce your chance of dying from Covid by 99%? Get vaxxed and boosted
