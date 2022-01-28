Places to go, things to do. Even below-freezing temperatures on a frozen river isn't going stop these Winnipeggers from paddling across town.
Video: In Winnipeg, you apparently don't need water to paddle a boat
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- ice paddling
- winter grit
Save 85% on a Lifetime License to Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Tax season begins soon, and like years before, many consumers are gearing up to use their tax returns to buy the latest tech. For example, tech lovers have a reason to… READ THE REST
Working outside the office just got way easier, thanks to this portable 4K touchscreen monitor
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You do a lot on that little laptop of yours, from (reluctantly) answering work emails to shopping for a new ride. But with all these digital tasks come many annoying roadblocks,… READ THE REST
Your cat will have a ball with new self-moving teaser ball for only $29
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you've got a fuzzy feline friend at home, you know how important it is to keep them active and stimulate their curiosity. They can get bored quickly of stationary toys, and… READ THE REST