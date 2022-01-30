In NabelFabel (1984), Mara Mattuschka, an Austrian avant-garde filmmaker, contorts her face by stretching nylon tights over her head. She struggles and writhes around as if she's fighting with the tights. The film is edited in a way that accentuates the distortion of the act, adding to the horror of it all. I love all the strange faces that she's able to create through this simple technique of wrapping transparent fabric around herself.
This short avant-garde film involves head contortion via nylon tights
