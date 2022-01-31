Whoopi Goldberg says "the Holocaust isn't about race"

A discussion of the recent ban of Art Spiegelman's Maus led Whoopi Goldberg to baffle her co-hosts and repeatedly insist the Holocaust was not about race. Nazi Germany was founded on the idea of an Aryan master race and the Holocaust is well known to have been a horrific ethnic cleansing program, that killed 11 million people, 6 million Jewish victims and 5 million gay people, black people, Roma, communists and many other members of sub-groups deemed less than Aryan were murdered in death camps, and in the woods, and in the streets outside their homes.

At one point Whoopie claims: "Well, this is white people doing it to white people. Y'all go fight amongst yourselves." She closes out by saying that the Holocaust is about "man's inhumanity to man, however, it exposes itself," which is certainly demonstrated, however, the stated goal of the Third Reich was to eliminate the presumed genetically inferior folks.

I believe Whoopi's intentions are good here but it is a bit baffling.