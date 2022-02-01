Two Republican candidates tell Michigan poll workers to "show up armed" and "unplug machines"

Two Republicans candidates in Michigan prepped a group of prospective poll workers with some alarming, not to mention illegal, advice: "show up armed" and "unplug machines" if you're not happy with what the machines are doing.

"If you see something you don't like happening with the machines [code for disagreeing with results], and you see something going on, unplug it from the wall," Ryan Kelley, running for Michigan governor, said.

His sidekick, candidate for state senate Mike Detmer, chimed in with his own advice: "The ideal thing is to do this peaceful, that's ideal, but the American people at some point in time, if we can't change the tide [code for winning fair and square], need to be prepared to lock and load," he said. "So, if you ask what we can do, show up armed."

From Fox2Detroit: