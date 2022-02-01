Watch a British Airways plane abort its landing at Heathrow after fighting strong winds

A British Airways jet tried its darndest to land at Heathrow Airport Monday, but strong winds from Storm Corrie won out, forcing the plane to abort and try again. A voice could be heard on the video shouting, "Easy, easy, easy!" as the wobbly plane, which had come from Aberdeen, Scotland, tipped hard to the left, and then seemed to tap its tail to ground before lifting back up. In the end, the jet came back for a second try, according to The Guardian, and landed safely without incident.