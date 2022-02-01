A British Airways jet tried its darndest to land at Heathrow Airport Monday, but strong winds from Storm Corrie won out, forcing the plane to abort and try again. A voice could be heard on the video shouting, "Easy, easy, easy!" as the wobbly plane, which had come from Aberdeen, Scotland, tipped hard to the left, and then seemed to tap its tail to ground before lifting back up. In the end, the jet came back for a second try, according to The Guardian, and landed safely without incident.
Watch a British Airways plane abort its landing at Heathrow after fighting strong winds
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- 2nd time's the charm
- storm corrie
Capture true emotion through stock photography for only $29
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Social media has changed the game in how we communicate both personally and professionally, creating a space where words are the side character and photos are the main character of how we portray ourselves to… READ THE REST
Save 85% on a Lifetime License to Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Tax season begins soon, and like years before, many consumers are gearing up to use their tax returns to buy the latest tech. For example, tech lovers have a reason to… READ THE REST
Working outside the office just got way easier, thanks to this portable 4K touchscreen monitor
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You do a lot on that little laptop of yours, from (reluctantly) answering work emails to shopping for a new ride. But with all these digital tasks come many annoying roadblocks,… READ THE REST