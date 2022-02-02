How has rainbow grilled cheese not become the definitive snack for pride month?

The performative "wokeness" exhibited by corporations around the holidays of marginalized people will always ring disingenuous to me. As I write this, every corporation worth their salt is about to dole out their Black history month inspired adverts and sales, hoping to veil their inhumane practices with faux "wokeness." More times than not, these corporations will tug at the right heartstrings and milk some compassion points from society while they simultaneously help widen the divide between the 1% and the rest of us. People fall for it every year. One of my favorite examples of this practice is around Pride month. For the entirety of June, corporations will wrap themselves in more rainbows than Tekashi 6ix9ine while some of them quietly fund anti-LGBTQ politicians.

Despite my quibbles about the morality around performative corporate "wokeness," we do get some cool treats and swag out of it. If corporations are going to exploit marginalized people for PR, the least they can do is offer us some themed snacks. Starbuck's glitter frappuccino from a few years ago was pretty awesome. With that in mind, how Kraft hasn't jumped on the Japanese trend of rainbow cheese for Pride month is baffling to me. Check out the snack in the video linked above.