Arsonist specifically used Takis spicy tortilla chips to start fire in home

Patricia Williams, 42, is in a Greene County, Missouri jail after intentionally starting a house fire with snack chips.

OzarksFirst reports that "witnesses inside the house saw Williams pour gasoline from a soda bottle onto clothes and the floor of the laundry room. Williams then lit Takis tortilla chips on fire and tossed them into the laundry room."

According to the news report, the use of Takis was intentional. She apparently told the court that "she used the chips because she knew they would support combustion because of the grease content." I mean, the bag has the word "fuego" right on it.

