Imagine being so rich that you could bribe to take down a historic bridge just so you could steer your ludicrously opulent superyacht built down the river? Jeff Bezos doesn't have to imagine it. He's doing it.

The Koningshaven Bridge in Rotterdam was built in 1878. It was rebuilt after the Nazis bombed it 1940. Bezos' new $485 million yacht is too big for the bridge so city officials have agreed to partially dismantle so it can make its way to the ocean.

From The Guardian: