Watch this chilling anti-Trump ad, set to run on Fox

Carla Sinclair

A dystopian anti-Trump ad juxtaposes the violent Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol with the ex-president promising his army that he will pardon the insurrectionists if he becomes president again. Created by The Republican Accountability Project, an anti-Trump Republican group, the ad is set to air nationally on Fox and Friends, according to HuffPost.