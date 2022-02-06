An Egyptian artist turned a taxi into a Transformer

As a child of the 90s, most of the famous 80s cartoons never registered with me. I tried to get into Thundercats whenever it would show up on Cartoon Network, but it failed to resonate with me. Transformers was different, though. Even though it never stood at the top of my toon hierarchy, I loved the toys so ardently that I watched the 80s animated film until the tape became warped in certain sections.

When word hit that Micahel Bay would direct a live-action film based on the Transformers, I was stoked to see the Autobots in action. And then I actually saw the movie. As a result, I refuse to acknowledge that the Transformers were ever in live-action- barring the statue linked in the Instagram post above.

An Egyptian man named Ibrahim Adel turned a disused taxi into Transformer, and my inner eight-year-old can't get enough of it. Check out the real-life Transformer in the video.