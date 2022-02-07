A quick crossing guard springs into action to save a student from barreling car (video)

A Maryland police officer on crossing guard duty showed her heroic side in a dramatic save when a car nearly hit a middle school student. The officer, Cpl. Annette Goodyear, was standing in a crosswalk as a girl began to cross when a car seemed to come from nowhere, charging straight toward the kid. In just seconds Goodyear managed to switch places with the student, pushing her out of harm's way and taking the hit herself.
Goodyear was taken to the hospital but has since been released.
Although the footage shows her falling hard to the pavement, Cecil County Public Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson said on Twitter that Goodyear was treated and released and is doing well.
"It was strange. As I'm lying there I'm thinking to myself this actually did happen. I didn't even know what to think about at that point," Goodyear told Fox 5. "It didn't seem real as it was happening."
The child was not injured.
CBS Baltimore reported that the driver was given multiple citations, including negligent driving, failure to stop for a pedestrian in the crosswalk and an expired registration.
The town's website said Goodyear has been with the department since 2008, and was its first female officer.