A quick crossing guard springs into action to save a student from barreling car (video)

A Maryland police officer on crossing guard duty showed her heroic side in a dramatic save when a car nearly hit a middle school student. The officer, Cpl. Annette Goodyear, was standing in a crosswalk as a girl began to cross when a car seemed to come from nowhere, charging straight toward the kid. In just seconds Goodyear managed to switch places with the student, pushing her out of harm's way and taking the hit herself.

This is what hero police officers do! North East Police Officer Annette Goodyear saved a student from harm's way early this morning. pic.twitter.com/efpgjqucuO — Dr. Jeffrey Lawson (@DrJalawson) February 4, 2022

Goodyear was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

From HuffPost: