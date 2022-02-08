Polite intruder who ate shrimp, drank beer, and took a bath left homeowners $200 for damages

A man toting an AR-15 broke into a New Mexico home while the homeowners were out and helped himself to some shrimp and beer. He also enjoyed a bath and a good ol' nap. And when the residents came home, the well-mannered intruder, 34-year-old Teral Christesson, seemed embarrassed and apologized for a window he damaged while breaking in, placing $200 on a chair to reimburse them.

But his good morals didn't save him.

From Yahoo!: