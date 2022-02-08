Polite intruder who ate shrimp, drank beer, and took a bath left homeowners $200 for damages

A man toting an AR-15 broke into a New Mexico home while the homeowners were out and helped himself to some shrimp and beer. He also enjoyed a bath and a good ol' nap. And when the residents came home, the well-mannered intruder, 34-year-old Teral Christesson, seemed embarrassed and apologized for a window he damaged while breaking in, placing $200 on a chair to reimburse them.
But his good morals didn't save him.
From Yahoo!:
The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that police found Christesson on Monday near a fast-food restaurant after responding to a report of a man attempting to hijack a car. In custody, he told investigators he "felt bad" about breaking the window, the media outlet said.
Christesson was booked into the Santa Fe County jail on charges of aggravated burglary, larceny, and criminal damage to a property linked to the Sunday break-in.