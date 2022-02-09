If you like broken windows and the smell of urine, here's a $5 hotel in Japan you can stay in

Mark Frauenfelder

This guy checked into a 500 yen, one-star hotel in Osaka, Japan. Other than the stained mattress, a window that wouldn't open, and an unpleasant scent left behind by an incontinent micturator, it looks great. It even comes with a TV and pillow.

@jesseogn

