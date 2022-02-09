This guy checked into a 500 yen, one-star hotel in Osaka, Japan. Other than the stained mattress, a window that wouldn't open, and an unpleasant scent left behind by an incontinent micturator, it looks great. It even comes with a TV and pillow.
If you like broken windows and the smell of urine, here's a $5 hotel in Japan you can stay in
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- crash pads
Learn Python, JavaScript, and more with this programming bundle, now just $21
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're looking for a job you can do from home or want to secure a higher salary in your position down the road, learning to program is an excellent opportunity… READ THE REST
Bring your workstation with you with this adaptable laptop stand for $30
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Traditionally, laptop stands are convenient for making your hands and wrists comfortable while typing or correcting the height of a desk that's too short for you. But they're rigid and, if… READ THE REST
Give your bones some R&R with over 50% off this massage gun
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Anxiety comes and goes, and life is just an overwhelming cacophony of screams (insert almost every talking point of the last three years). No matter where your life takes you, the actual… READ THE REST