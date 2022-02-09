Louisiana candidate running against Sen Kennedy torches a confederate flag in this new kickass ad

Hoping to unseat racist Senator John Kennedy in the 2022 election, Louisiana Senate candidate Gary Chambers gets right down to business in his powerful new campaign ad. Appealing to Democrats and anyone else opposed to what the far-right senator stands for, Chambers hangs a confederate flag, douses it in gas, and then burns it up.

And after explaining how Jim Crow never left Louisiana and the South, he ends the ad saying, "Our system isn't broken — it's designed to do exactly what it's doing, which is producing measurable inequity. … I do believe the South will rise again, but this time it will be on our terms."