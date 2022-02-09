Samsung's Big Leak: "Up to 763,000 gallons of sulfuric acid" spilled into an Austin TX tributary

-
Hi, everyone, welcome back to the show. This week was a wet and cold one in local Austin news. But we kept warm with Samsung's new burning hot release: Up to 763,000 gallons of Sulfuric acid waste from an Austin Samsung facility. And it's not just the size of the leak, it's the length, too! One Hundred and Six Days.
This is heartbreaking. Quoting the City of Austin's Environmental Officer for the Watershed Protection Department:
Sulfuric Acid is the world's largest volume industrial chemical. The main use is in the production of phosphate fertilizers. It is used to manufacture explosives, other acids, dyes, glue, wood preservatives, and automobile batteries. It is used in the purification of petroleum, the pickling of metal, copper smelting, electroplating, metal work, and the production of rayon and film.
The city states this red snake-shaped outline is the full extent of the unchecked 106 day leak. Sulfuric acid is, of course, one of the most famous acids. It is very corrosive and badly burns any plants, birds or land animals exposed to it.
Jumpin' Jehoshaphat that's a lot of sulfuric acid. What are the consequences for big business in a city when such an accident occurs? This gut punch to the environmental heart of Austin is painful to consider. This week on Spoken Word with Electronics, we discuss Samsung, the near possibility of an ice storm flash flood, and I confess my own environmental hazard: My love of 1990s CFL full spectrum sunlight bulbs. They are the most poisonous bulbs in the world and there isn't an LED anywhere that can outshine them.
Side One: Can You Pass the Samsung Sulfuric Acid Test?
Side Two: "Sam is on the Couch" (Charlie Pickle, Part 47)
SWWE #66: Samsung's Big Leak and Let's Hear It for Dark Sky Days
Thanks and have a good week, Ethan