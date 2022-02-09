Samsung's Big Leak: "Up to 763,000 gallons of sulfuric acid" spilled into an Austin TX tributary

One Hundred and Six Days

This is heartbreaking. Quoting the City of Austin's Environmental Officer for the Watershed Protection Department:

a period as long as 106 days, up to 763,000 gallons of acidic waste reached the stormwater pond on the Samsung property and also impacted the nearby tributary of Harris Branch Creek. The purpose of this memorandum is to inform you of a large discharge of sulfuric acid waste originating from the Samsung Austin Semiconductor facility … The notification states that overreached the stormwater pond on the Samsung property and also impacted the nearby tributary of Harris Branch Creek.

Sulfuric Acid is the world's largest volume industrial chemical. The main use is in the production of phosphate fertilizers. It is used to manufacture explosives, other acids, dyes, glue, wood preservatives, and automobile batteries. It is used in the purification of petroleum, the pickling of metal, copper smelting, electroplating, metal work, and the production of rayon and film.



The city states this red snake-shaped outline is the full extent of the unchecked 106 day leak. Sulfuric acid is, of course, one of the most famous acids. It is very corrosive and badly burns any plants, birds or land animals exposed to it.

Jumpin' Jehoshaphat that's a lot of sulfuric acid. What are the consequences for big business in a city when such an accident occurs? This gut punch to the environmental heart of Austin is painful to consider. This week on Spoken Word with Electronics, we discuss Samsung, the near possibility of an ice storm flash flood, and I confess my own environmental hazard: My love of 1990s CFL full spectrum sunlight bulbs. They are the most poisonous bulbs in the world and there isn't an LED anywhere that can outshine them.

Side One: Can You Pass the Samsung Sulfuric Acid Test?

Side Two: "Sam is on the Couch" (Charlie Pickle, Part 47)

SWWE #66: Samsung's Big Leak and Let's Hear It for Dark Sky Days

Connect with SWWE via Sulfuric Acid and 763,000 Gallons of Waste on Bandcamp, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you podcast.

Thanks and have a good week, Ethan