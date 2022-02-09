The strange history of Nintendo

I remember the first time I walked into the Nintendo store in Times Square. The feeling of being surrounded by my childhood icons and a gaggle of doe-eyed kids deriving as much glee from them as I once did was unfathomably wholesome. Tucked at various corners of the store were random pieces of the company's history and associated facts. The bit of trivia that shocked me the most pertained to Nintendo's genesis as a company. You see, I foolishly believed that Nintendo came about at the beginning of the video game boom in the late 70s and early 80s; however, I soon came to discover that the company's origins go back to 1889. How did Nintendo, which once manufactured playing cards, transition into the global face of video games?

In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Company Man explains how Nintendo successfully pivoted industries and became the video game giant it is today.