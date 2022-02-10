Sen. Blackburn spittin' mad that Biden "is not even consulting" GOP on judicial nominees

Hearkening back to the civil days of the Trump presidency, when three Supreme Court Justices were considered only after respectfully consulting Democrat senators — and even further back, when Republicans shouldered the burden of choosing a Supreme Court Justice by forcing the pause button during President Obama's final year in office — Senator Marsha Blackburn (R–TN) is now incensed that President Biden will not extend the same courtesy to the Republicans.

"The Biden White House is not even consulting with Republican Senators," she complained on Fox today. "They've sent the message that Republicans Senators are irrelevant. … They want to just put the people that they want!"

Oh, the injustice of it all!