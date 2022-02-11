A great technique for speed painting tabletop miniatures

As a life-long tabletop miniature game enthusiast, I've done a lot of painting, but I have a lot of unfinished models that cry out to me from bins, boxes, and drawers: Paint me. PAINT ME!

So, given my metal (and plastic) mountain of naked minis begging to be clothed in acrylic, I'm always interested in seeing other modeler's speed painting techniques.

Unfortunately, a lot of the speed painting techniques I've tried are not really that speedy. This one from Eric's Hobby Workshop looks like something that might actually be fast.

I love his approach of painting the minis in stages of quality so that you can get them on the table ASAP and then upgrade their paint jobs as you have time, energy, and desire.



Image: Screengrab



