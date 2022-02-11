Anthony "dick pic" Weiner teams up with Guardian Angel Curtis Sliwa to host radio show

Former Democratic congressman Anthony Weiner, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to sending photos of his penis to a 15-year-old girl, announced that he is going to host a new radio show with his pal, Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa.

Even though Sliwa is a self-described conservative, he's a New Yorker, so he knows enough about Trump to declare him a "screwball and a crackpot."

From AP: