Anthony "dick pic" Weiner teams up with Guardian Angel Curtis Sliwa to host radio show

Former Democratic congressman Anthony Weiner, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to sending photos of his penis to a 15-year-old girl, announced that he is going to host a new radio show with his pal, Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa.
Even though Sliwa is a self-described conservative, he's a New Yorker, so he knows enough about Trump to declare him a "screwball and a crackpot."
From AP:
The pair, who both have run losing campaigns for New York City mayor, will argue politics on a show called "The Left vs. The Right," WABC said in a news release Friday.
Weiner, a Democrat, represented a New York City district in Congress for nearly 12 years before resigning in 2011 over lewd photos sent to several women. A 2013 bid for the Democratic mayoral nomination was derailed by new revelations of explicit photos Weiner had sent under the alias Carlos Danger.