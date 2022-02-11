Gentleman enjoys wasting time at community meetings with poorly fabricated stories and bad acting

A self-proclaimed comedian from the largely unfunny state of Texas has been wasting time at civic meetings across the United States with unbelievable stories, frightening elected leaders that he might need mental health care, and trying to self-promote to little avail.

MarinIJ:

"He had me going for a while," said Benita McLarin, director of the Marin County Department of Health and Human Services. "I thought uh-oh. This guy's having a public meltdown. We need to get him some help."

Stein said, "I've called into probably 15 different cities — Dallas, Minneapolis, Denver, New York City — Marin County has the best meeting I've ever been to. All these people speaking up. Why do so many people care in Marin? Whatever is in the water there has got the people stirred up, and I Iove it."

Stein loves it so much that he tried commenting again at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. Supervisor Katie Rice, the board president, had him cut off as soon as he began to speak.

"I want to go after Marin legally for shutting me down," Stein said when contacted later.