Turner Classic Movies and Fathom Events have partnered to bring the very best of Star Trek, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan back to the big screen for a 40th-anniversary celebration.

To this day I find screaming KHAAAAAAAAN! at the top of my lungs to be wonderfully stress-relieving. Works well in the car, the shower, or waiting in line at the grocery store when they should have opened another checkstand. Great film.

Tickets for limited screenings in early September are on sale now.