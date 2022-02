With porch package theft on the rise (or at least being recorded on security cameras more frequently) some people are opting for delivery doors that allow deliverers to deposit packages inside a house or garage. MB Sentinel sells a $1,900 "package only wall insert" called the Box Gobbler.

As Rain Noe at Core 77 says, "I place these products in the category of 'It's a shame these exist, but I see why they must.'"