Flat Earther claims NASA is pushing belief in ETs so that when Jesus comes back, we'll shoot him

Stay with me here. On a recent episode of the conspiracy-debunking QAnon Anonymous podcast, Kelly Weill, author of Off the Edge: Flat Earthers, Conspiracy Culture, and Why People Will Believe Anything (which sounds like a terrific new book), shared the following anecdote:

"I've been to flat Earth conferences and I remember this guy said he used to contract with Nasa."

"He said, 'Quite frankly I think they're lying about the shape of the earth so that we believe in aliens so that when Jesus comes down we'll mistake him as an alien and we'll shoot him.'"