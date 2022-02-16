Marcel Dzama talks about his epic 2015 collaboration with Raymond Pettibon

In 2015, artists Marcel Dzama and Raymond Pettibon collaborated on an epic drawing exhibition called "Forgetting The Hand" at the David Zwirner Gallery in New York. In this episode of Art21 "Extended Play," Dzama talks about what it was like to draw with Pettibon. Although the two have pretty different drawing styles on their own, it seems that a third style emerges when they combine their skills. I love watching them paint together, making it up as they go. I'm a big fan of both artists' solo work, so it's interesting to see what happens when they put their minds together. You can see more imagery from the show here.