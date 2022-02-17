DC's Batman #121 will feature three limited edition variant covers with art by musician Daniel Johnston

Keep your eyes peeled for three upcoming variant covers of DC's Batman #121 featuring Daniel Johnston's original art. I love the way that Johnston drew well-known characters in such a playful and funky way. They are all unmistakably his own style.

"Batman #121 with the Daniel Johnston covers will be available for preorder on February 14. Limited quantities of the trade-dressed Johnston cover featuring Batman will be sold individually while sets of all three covers, featuring Batman, Superman, and DC's New God Orion, will be packaged in unique folios and sold in limited quantities at The Austin Contemporary, Electric Lady Studios, Austin Books & Comics, and hihowareyou.com. Each partner will have an exclusive colorway for the folio."

Johnston's experimental drawings and music grabbed people in the '80s and gained cult status when celebrities such as Kurt Cobain and David Bowie showed support for his art. If you're unfamiliar with his work, I recommend watching the acclaimed 2005 documentary about him called The Devil and Daniel Johnston. Daniel Johnston: I Live My Broken Dreams, the first museum retrosectice of Johnston's art, is currently showing at The Contemporary Austin in Texas through March 20.