I tried to play Star Wars: The Old Republic but got hung up on trying to name my Wookie and never went further. The trailers for this came are always dazzling, and include more storytelling in a few minutes than some hours long movie trilogies.

This fantastic video shows one of the longest-running themes in Star Wars, a plan to steal force-sensitive children, and once again demonstrates that the Jedi are pretty much candy-coated Sith.