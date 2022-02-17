Elon Musk making unfunny Hitler jokes in support of the Canadian anti-vax trucker convoy

Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk keeps telling us who he is, but his fans refuse to listen. He is so mad that Canada is taking non-violent measures against the disruptive protest against commonsense, ie not letting them fund their action with crypto, that he is tossing around images of Hitler as favorable.
Elon Musk—the world's wealthiest man and oldest teenage boy—is showing his ass on Twitter again.
In a tweet in the early hours of Thursday, Musk posted a meme that unfavorably compared Canada's democratically elected prime minister Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler to make some deeply confused point about the anti-vaccine-mandate trucker protests and cryptocurrency.
Musk's post, which showed the Nazi leader alongside the caption "Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget," was in reply to a report about Canada ordering financial firms to stop trading with crypto wallets that are funding chaotic vaccine protests in Ottawa.
It appears that years of running Hitler as a joke memes have allowed Nazi's to fly their flags in our town squares now.