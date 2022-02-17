Elon Musk making unfunny Hitler jokes in support of the Canadian anti-vax trucker convoy

Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk keeps telling us who he is, but his fans refuse to listen. He is so mad that Canada is taking non-violent measures against the disruptive protest against commonsense, ie not letting them fund their action with crypto, that he is tossing around images of Hitler as favorable.

Daily Beast:

Elon Musk—the world's wealthiest man and oldest teenage boy—is showing his ass on Twitter again. In a tweet in the early hours of Thursday, Musk posted a meme that unfavorably compared Canada's democratically elected prime minister Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler to make some deeply confused point about the anti-vaccine-mandate trucker protests and cryptocurrency. Musk's post, which showed the Nazi leader alongside the caption "Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget," was in reply to a report about Canada ordering financial firms to stop trading with crypto wallets that are funding chaotic vaccine protests in Ottawa.

It appears that years of running Hitler as a joke memes have allowed Nazi's to fly their flags in our town squares now.