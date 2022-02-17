Frightened of Black history month? Then Taboo: White Fragility Edition is the game for you!

For all the white folk afraid of learning Black history or hearing words such as "Black," "race," or "racism" — or denying racism altogether — because it all makes them feel so dang uncomfortable, Taboo: White Fragility Edition is the game for you!

Brought to you by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the word-banning game is rigged, naturally, making it impossible for Black players to utter a sentence without getting buzzed, while ensuring an easy win for white players every single round. This ad shows you how easy it is to play (if you're white, that is).

(Starts 3:30)