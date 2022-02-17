LEGO Star Wars new Jabba's Throne Room set, with current occupant Boba Fett

In Star Wars, Jabba had a pretty sweet setup in a former B'omarr monks monastery. LEGO Star Wars "Boba Fett's Throne Room" is a pretty awesome mock-up!

The Palace kinda still is a monastery as you can see the brains in a spider-shaped robot wandering around in many a trailer. There are no B'omarr monk figurines in this set, but you'll get Boba, Fennec Shand and a few others. There is also a Bib Fortuna ejector seat.

There is a $99 frustration-free packaging option, but I am not sure how not having the OG box impacts the resale value of LEGO over time. I am a collector but I haven't ever re-sold anything.

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett's Throne Room 75326 Building Kit via Amazon