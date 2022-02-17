This video of an adorable gosling running excitedly towards its human friend made me smile. The gosling is walking around in the grass when it stops and notices someone it recognizes. It spread's its little wings, starts chirping, and runs as fast as possible towards the person taking the video. I hope the human and the gosling stay friends forever.
Watch what happens when this gosling recognizes its human friend
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- delightful waterfowl
Master Amazon Web Services with this nifty 9-course bundle, just $29.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're into app development or game creation, Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers a slew of on-demand programs, including database storage, content creation tools, and so much more. And if you don't have… READ THE REST
Set up a standing desk everywhere you go with the Standsome Slim
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. With people working from home more than ever, it can become easy to deprive your body from any movement and fall into the unhealthy trap of a sedentary lifestyle. While taking the time… READ THE REST
Need a new intellectual challenge? Learn a new language with Babbel
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We all like to think we're smart, inquisitive people, actively seeking out opportunities to find out more and digest new things. Heck, almost three out of four Americans consider themselves to… READ THE REST