Hoping dicks do not rain from the sky, a law firm opens up shop in the "Metaverse"

Apparently having completely forgotten, or ignored, what happened the last time real-world corporations set up shop in a VR world, a DC law firm is betting humanity has become a lot more mature.

Viva Second Life!

Law.com:

In an interview with The American Lawyer, firm chair Anthony Lupo said the firm chose to set up shop in the metaverse because that's where its clients are moving.

Global accountancy firm PwC purchased digital land in a popular world called The Sandbox, for over $10,000 as a nonfungible token (NFT) using that world's SAND cryptocurrency. Arent Fox helped PwC with that deal and in the process made the decision to enter the world itself.

…

The metaverse is the name for the combined network of 3D virtual worlds in which people work, play and socialize. Often described as the joining of the physical and the digital, well-known examples of these spaces include the Fortnite and Roblox games, as well as socializing space Second Life, but increasingly big business—including retail brands and even business services firms—are setting up shop in virtual worlds.