Face Like A Frog is a surreal, psychedelic cartoon by Sesame Street cartoonist Sally Cruikshank

Face Like A Frog is a surreal, psychedelic cartoon by Sally Cruikshank (born 1949) , an American cartoonist who did work for Sesame Street and had a short film called Quasi at the Quackadero that was inducted into the United States National Film Registry.

"Face Like A Frog" is my personal favorite of her animations. It has a groovy score by Danny Elfman and Oingo Boingo, and is about a frog who's happily driving around in his alligator-shaped car when a stylish she-frog steps out into the road and stops him. She tells him that her house is haunted, so he ventures inside to help. The madness only escalates from there.