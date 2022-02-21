Jeju Loveland, also known as Love Land, is a sculpture park in South Korea on Jeju Island. The park opened in 2004 and features 140 sculptures of people in different sex positions and running sex-ed videos. The park's website says that Love Land is "a place where love oriented art and eroticism meet". It takes approximately an hour to see all the wild sights at Love Land. Visitors must be at least 18 years old to view the sculptures, but there is a separate play area to drop your kids off while you view the sculptures.
Jeju Loveland is an outdoor sex-themed sculpture park in South Korea
