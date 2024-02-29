Fantasy Springs: New video on massive expansion of the best theme park in the world

On June 6, a huge expansion to DisneySea, one of the two Disney theme parks in Tokyo, will open. It's called Fantasy Springs, and at over $2 billion, it's the most expensive expansion to any existing theme park ever.

Even before this expansion, DisneySea has often been called the best theme park in the world. I was there a few years ago, and I can't disagree; it's a gorgeous park with innovative rides and theming.

Fantasy Springs will have three mini-lands within it: Frozen Kingdom, Rapunzel's Forest and Peter Pan's Never Land, as well as a new hotel.

The theme park arms race is really heating up. Disney's theme park competitor, Universal, has an entire new theme park, Epic Universe, opening in 2025, its third in Orlando, Florida. Fantasy Springs will beat Epic Universe to the punch by a year, but is on the other side of the world.

Disney just released a sumptuous video of drone footage of Fantasy Springs, and considering this is an addition to a park that already has some of the best-themed rides in the world, an entirely underground area of attractions, and a huge "active" volcano, it's pretty amazing.

Fantasy Springs will feature four new rides and three restaurants. None of the rides seem to be thrill rides, in keeping with the theming of the area for younger children. Disney describes the rides, which are apparently three dark rides in boats, and one kiddie ride:

Anna and Elsa's Frozen Journey:

[Y]ou'll board a boat voyaging through the "Frozen" movie scenes and the tale of two sisters discovering true love. The story begins with Grand Pabbie, the leader of the trolls, retelling the tale we have all come to love. Soon you'll be whisked away on a journey through Anna and Elsa's memories, accompanied by songs from the film including, "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" "For the First Time in Forever," "Love Is an Open Door" and "Let It Go." The story will build to Anna turning into ice in an attempt to save Elsa from Hans.

Rapunzel's Lantern Festival (based on the movie Tangled):

The journey begins at Rapunzel's tower where she's seen singing "When Will My Life Begin," from its window while Flynn Rider watches on. Rapunzel then escapes the tower with Flynn at her side, visiting locations you may recognize from the film. The journey will come to an end with their love blossoming at the Lantern Festival complete with "I See the Light" and countless glowing lanterns. We've had a dream of seeing the floating lanterns gleam and it soon will come true!

Peter Pan's Never Land Adventure:

[J]oin Peter Pan, Tinker Bell and the Lost Kids on an epic adventure to rescue John from Captain Hook and his band of pirates. Here you'll board a boat sprinkled with fairy dust by Tinker Bell and soar into the sky while encountering Wendy, Michael, the mermaids and even Captain Hook's moored ship, the Jolly Roger.

Fairy Tinker Bell's Busy Buggies:

Over in Pixie Hollow, Fairy Tinker Bell's Busy Buggies will explore the fairy valley and its changing seasons. From flowers and mushrooms to painting utensils and pieces of nibbled cheese, you've been shrunk down to the size of a fairy.

Illustrations posted with permission of Disney